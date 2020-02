Warming trend could bring 80-degree weather this week

–Temperatures could reach 80° by Wednesday in Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground.

The forecasted high for Tuesday is 77°, the forecasted high for Wednesday is also 77°, and by Thursday it could reach 80° and could break records, according to a story by the LA Times.

Paso Robles Municipal Airport hit a record low 21° degrees just three weeks ago.

To view a 10-day forecast click here.

