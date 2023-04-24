Warming trend expected this week in Paso Robles

Seasonal shift this week could mark end of the rainy season

– Paso Robles should see increasingly warm temperatures this week, according to Weather Underground. Temperatures should start in the low 80s, and climb gradually up to 90 by Saturday.

Conditions should be mostly sunny, and no rain is in the forecast this week. Overnight lows should be in the 40s to start the week, climbing to the 50s by the weekend.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting that the Central Coast may not see any more rain for the remainder of the season, “If the GFS and ECMWF models verify, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties will likely experience little precipitation for the remainder of the month. This could mark the end of the rainy season for our region…”

If the #GFS and #ECMWF models verify, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties will likely experience little precipitation for the remainder of the month. This could mark the end of the rainy season for our region. Historically, about 1.5 inches of rain falls in San Luis Obispo… pic.twitter.com/2EI1N94qg2 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) April 6, 2023

