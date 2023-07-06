Warming trend in the forecast next week after mild weekend

Thursday’s forecast is a mild 80, triple digits in the forecast by the end of next week

– A warming trend is in the forecast for Paso Robles next week, according to the latest from Weather Underground. The next few days are expected to be mild, with an expected high-temperature today of 80. Friday’s expected high temperature is 85, and the weekend days should see highs around 90.

Next week, the weather is expected to warm up into the 90s, and Paso Robles could see triple digits by the end of the week.

Overnight lows should start out in the low 50s, raising to the 60s by the end of next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

