Warming trend in the forecast this week

Monday’s forecasted high is 68

– Weather will be variable this week for Paso Robles, according to the latest weather forecasts. Monday will start off cooler with a forecasted high of 68. Tuesday is expected to be warmer, with a high temperature of 81. Wednesday’s high temperature is 78, and Thursday’s is 74.

Slightly cooler weather is in the forecast again by the end of the week and moving into the weekend, with temperatures dropping back down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

