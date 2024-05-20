Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 21, 2024
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Warming trend in the forecast this week
  • Follow Us!

Warming trend in the forecast this week 

Posted: 7:00 am, May 20, 2024 by News Staff

sunny weather paso robles

Monday’s forecasted high is 68

– Weather will be variable this week for Paso Robles, according to the latest weather forecasts. Monday will start off cooler with a forecasted high of 68. Tuesday is expected to be warmer, with a high temperature of 81. Wednesday’s high temperature is 78, and Thursday’s is 74.

Slightly cooler weather is in the forecast again by the end of the week and moving into the weekend, with temperatures dropping back down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.