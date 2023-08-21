Warming trend in the forecast this week after cool start Monday

– A warming trend is in the forecast this week after a cool start on Monday, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground. Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 78, due to the far-reaching influences of Hurricane Hillary, which made landfall in Baja Mexico and moved through Southern California over the weekend.

The National Weather Service warned of record-breaking rainfall and the potential for destructive impacts in by the storm. By Sunday evening, several records for daily rainfall amounts had already been broken in the Los Angeles area, according to a report by NBC News.

Paso Robles should see a cool Monday, followed by a return to more seasonably warm temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s starting on Tuesday. Overnight lows should be in the upper 50s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

