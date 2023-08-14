Warming trend in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 93

– A warming trend is in the forecast for Paso Robles, according to the latest weather reports from Weather Underground. Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 93, raising to 97 on Tuesday and 99 on Wednesday. Starting on Thursday, a cooling trend will return, with Thursday’s high temperature expected to be 92. Temperatures will cool into the 80s again by Friday and into the weekend.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the 60s to start off the week, lowering to the 50s with the expected cooling trend.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Share To Social Media