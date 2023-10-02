Warming trend in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Temperatures could reach close to 100 by Friday

– North County should expect a warming trend this week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground. The week will start off with cooler temperatures with Monday’s forecasted high of 79 and Tuesday’s high of 87 before warming into the 90s. By the end of the week, temperatures could climb as high as 98 before cooling again slightly during the weekend.

Overnight lows should start in the upper 40s, moving into the mid-to-low 50s by mid-week.

Click here to view the latest weather forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

