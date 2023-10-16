Warming trend in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Mid-week temperatures expected to reach mid-90s

– Paso Robles should expect a warming trend this week, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s before a cool-off in the forecast next week, according to the latest weather forecast by Weather Underground.

Monday and Tuesday’s forecasted high temperature is 89, followed by 95 on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, temperatures should begin to cool off again, with a forecasted high of 89. Saturday’s forecasted high is 80s, and temperatures should be in the upper 70s on Sunday and into the beginning of next week.

Overnight lows should be in the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

