December 11, 2023
Warming trend in the forecast this week for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:41 am, December 11, 2023

warm sunny weather paso robles

Chance of rain in the forecast next week

– Paso Robles should expect a warming trend this week, with temperatures climbing from the mid-60s into the lower-70s, before a chance of rain in the forecast next week, according to the latest weather forecast by Weather Underground.

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 67, and Tuesday’s forecasted high temperature is 66, followed by 68 on Wednesday, and 71 on both Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s forecasted high temperature is 73. Weather Underground is predicting a chance of rain next week starting Monday.

Overnight lows should be in the 30s moving into the 40s mid-week with the daytime warming trend.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

weather forecast paso robles

 

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.