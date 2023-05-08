Warming trend in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Monday’s expected high temperature is 72

– A warming trend is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s expected high temperature is 72, and Tuesday’s is 66, but temperatures are expected to climb to 84 by Friday and up to 91 on Saturday.

Overnight lows this week are expected to start off in the 40s and climb to the 50s by the end of the week. No rain is in the forecast this week. Next week temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

The current seasonal rainfall total for Paso Robles is 28.86 inches.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 14.08 feet as of 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 96% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 69% capacity as of Wednesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.