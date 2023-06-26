Warming trend in the forecast this week

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 85

– There is a warming trend in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s expected high temperature is 85, Tuesday’s is 84, and Wednesday’s is 85. By Thursday, temperatures should rise into the low 90s, and then even higher into the upper 90s by Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 50s, raising into the 60s by the end of the week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey says that the first triple-digit temperatures of the year in the inland regions should arrive just in time for the Mid-State Fair:

Summer’s here, but the cool weather is continuing. When will SLO County heat up? https://t.co/ofpQG7dz6N — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) June 25, 2023

