Warming trend in the forecast this weekend for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:10 am, October 13, 2023 by News Staff

sunshine paso robles

Temperatures should climb back into the 90s by Sunday

– North County should expect a warming trend this weekend, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground. Today’s forecasted high temperature is 82, Saturday’s is 84, and Sunday’s is 90. Temperatures to start off next week are expected to hover around 90 as well.

Overnight lows should start in the upper 40s, moving into the mid-to-low 50s by mid-week.

