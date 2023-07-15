Warning issued for shellfish harvested in SLO County

Naturally occurring toxins can cause illness or death in humans

– Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning ]toxins have been detected in mussels from San Luis Obispo County. The naturally occurring toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin.

The California Department of Public Health is advising consumers not to eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo County.

This shellfish safety notification is in addition to the annual mussel quarantine. The annual quarantine applies to all species of mussels harvested for human consumption along the California coast, as well as all bays and estuaries, and will continue through at least Oct. 31.

This warning does not apply to commercially sold clams, mussels, scallops, or oysters from approved sources. State law permits only state-certified commercial shellfish harvesters or dealers to sell these products. Shellfish sold by certified harvesters and dealers are subject to frequent mandatory testing to monitor for toxins.

These toxins affect the central nervous system, producing a tingling around the mouth and fingertips within a few minutes to a few hours after eating toxic shellfish. These symptoms are typically followed by loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech, and difficulty swallowing. In severe poisonings, complete muscular paralysis and death from asphyxiation can occur.

Citizens can get the most current information on shellfish advisories and quarantines by calling CDPH’s toll-free Shellfish Information Line at (800) 553-4133 or viewing the recreational bivalve shellfish advisory interactive map. For additional information, visit the CDPH Marine Biotoxin Monitoring Web page.

