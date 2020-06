Wastewater treatment plant short-listed for global water award

–The new tertiary treatment facilities at the Paso Robles Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) is one of four projects shortlisted for the Global Water Awards’ 2020 Wastewater Project of the Year, for helping showcase a sustainable approach to water management, advanced wastewater treatment, and cost-effective solutions for communities of any size.

Click here to read the full article in Water World.

