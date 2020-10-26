Paso Robles News|Monday, October 26, 2020
Watch Young Frankenstein for free on Halloween in SLO–Wondering what to do for Halloween? See Young Frankenstein for free on the big screen, outdoors and socially distanced. Bring friends, family, candy, and popcorn and come tailgate and celebrate a true comedy classic, considered one of the top ten funniest movies ever made! Directed by Mel Brooks, starring Gene Wilder, Madeleine Kahn, Terry Garr and Marty Feldman, the public is invited to “Laugh in the face of the pandemic!”

The showing will occur at Temple Ner Shalom, 875 Laureate Ln in San Luis Obispo and is a presentation by the San Luis Obispo JCC.



