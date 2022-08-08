Water line break causes sinkhole on Nacimiento Lake Drive

Sinkhole is in southbound lane, road remains useable

– A water line break recently created a sinkhole on Nacimiento Lake Drive, according to a Facebook post by the County of Monterey. The sinkhole is in the southbound lane but the road remains useable. County of Monterey Public Works crews have barricaded the area and there are warning signs for drivers.

The agency posted the following on Saturday:

Advertisement

Related