Watercolor society hosts demonstration by a Golden Paints certified working artist



–Central Coast Watercolor Society will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Wesley Building of the San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St, San Luis Obispo. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and is followed by a demonstration at 7 p.m.

This meeting’s demonstration artist will be Judy Gittelsohn, a Golden Paints Certified Working Artist. She will explore the properties and applications of several Golden products. Gittelsohn, originally from Oregon, has been painting in California since 1977.

As a Golden Paints Certified Working Artist, Gittlesohn teaches about the properties and applications of Golden products. She offers artists direction on the many ways to use these great materials. Additionally, she enjoys teaching art to people with special needs.

The Golden lecture/demo is a fast-paced 1.5-hour presentation on acrylic paints, gels, and mediums. It covers information about different types of pigments, viscosities, types of paints, grounds, and color mixing. She will explore and demonstrate various gels and mediums.

Artists are invited to come to learn how to use different products to make surfaces for watercolors, graphite, charcoal, colored pencil, oil, and soft pastels. The lecture will also include a brief explanation of Golden’s Qor Watercolors and an overview of the stunning color palette of Williamsburg oils.

A packet of literature and free samples of paint and gels will be available for all those who attend. Prospective members are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Mari O’Brien, (805)-439-0295, or email arttrekfineart@gmail.com.

