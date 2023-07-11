Watering restrictions not required this summer in Paso Robles

State requirements prohibiting irrigation of non-functional turf at non-residential sites are still in place

– The recent wet winter has brought large amounts of rain to California. The record rainfall has had a positive impact on reservoirs and groundwater basins. The Sierra snowpack is still melting, causing rivers to flow at levels not seen in decades. In response, the state has not extended statewide requirements to implement Level 2 Water Demand Management measures, according to the City of Paso Robles.

The city does not project any supply shortfalls, therefore, does not anticipate instituting additional watering restrictions this summer beyond the city’s minimum conservation requirements, which are always in effect. Water customers will be able to water on the days and times of their choosing. However, state requirements prohibiting the irrigation of non-functional turf at non-residential sites are still in place.

While the city has ample water supplies, even during the drought, the following minimum conservation measures for smart water use are always in effect:

Watering in a manner that causes or allows excessive water flow or runoff is not allowed.

Washing down paved surfaces is not allowed except to address health and safety issues, or when a high-pressure, low-volume washer is used.

Vehicle washing is allowed with a bucket and hose shutoff nozzle.

Water leaks must be repaired within seven days of notification by the city or discovery.

Overfilling of pools and spas which results in water waste is not allowed.

Commercial lodging establishments must provide guests with an option to decline daily linen service.

Water fountains and decorative water features must recirculate the water.

More information about water conservation can be found at https://www.prcity.com/469/Conservation. This web page contains information about water usage, top ways to reduce water usage indoor and outdoors, and water-wise landscaping tips.

Share To Social Media