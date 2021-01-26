Wave Broadband acquires Digital West

–Wave Broadband, a division of Astound Broadband, the sixth-largest cable operator in the United States, has announced that it has acquired Digital West, a provider of fiber optic connectivity and related services for thousands of business customers in California’s Central Coast region. The acquisition is effective immediately. Adding Digital West to Wave Broadband’s regional business operations and fast-growing West Coast fiber network gives Digital West access to an expanded base of business connectivity and communication services.

Digital West and its localized team will continue to operate with its longstanding commitment to excellence and its communities, incorporating Wave’s robust fiber network to deliver an expanded base of communication services to Central Coast business customers. All existing Digital West services, products, and customer support will continue without interruption. Digital West will operate within the Wave region as part of Wave Business Solutions.

The companies say they plan to commit resources toward enhancing products, services, and value for Digital West customers in the future. Wave Business Solutions offerings feature a complete array of enterprise and fiber solutions including DIA, WAN, cloud voice, UCaaS, optical waves up to 100GB, and dark fiber.

“The Central Coast is home to a fast-growing and dynamic business community, one which we believe can benefit significantly from the combined services and capabilities our companies provide,” said Jim Holanda, Astound Broadband CEO. “Our resources will enable Digital West’s talented local team to connect area business customers over our combined network to more locations in California and across the country, leveraging our technology and capital to broaden Digital West’s service offerings and accelerate their growth.”

“During the past two decades, Digital West’s team has established a strong local heritage of providing exceptional broadband and connectivity services for thousands of businesses of all sizes, at every stage of growth, in a wide variety of industries,” said Tim Williams, Digital West founder and CEO. “With our new partners, we look forward to accelerating our growth, adding new offerings, and continuing to provide the high levels of service that business customers have come to expect from Digital West.”

“We expect to combine Digital West’s localized expertise and leadership with our broader network and resources to provide more services to more customers throughout the Central Coast and beyond,” said Patrick Knorr, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Broadband. “This will leverage best practices from our family of companies to build upon Digital West’s long track record of success in providing advanced enterprise communications solutions.”

Digital West customers will continue to receive billing statements and communication directly from Digital West. Customers can continue to call 1-805-548-8000 for 24/7 customer service, billing, or technical support inquiries.

