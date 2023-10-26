We Olive Paso Robles marks 20th anniversary with special events

Celebration at the store slated for next Friday

– Two decades ago, We Olive Paso Robles set out to create a vibrant hub for olive oil enthusiasts and those seeking a taste of the Central Coast’s olive-based products. Upon its grand opening, the establishment quickly became a bustling focal point for the local community. However, a devastating earthquake in the winter of 2003 threatened to derail this vision, destroying the recently inaugurated store.

Undeterred by the natural disaster, We Olive Paso Robles displayed determination and received support from the community. They established a temporary operating facility, not only surviving the catastrophe but thriving for the past two decades.

To commemorate this milestone, We Olive Paso Robles invites the public to join them for an anniversary celebration featuring cake, sparkling beverages, and light appetizers on Friday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted at their downtown store location, 1311 Park St., Paso Robles, CA 93446.

Throughout the weekend, the Paso Robles store will extend in-store promotions to its valued customers. On Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., customers can take advantage of a 20% discount sale, with certain restrictions applying. On Sunday, patrons are encouraged to visit the store for a chance to participate in a free raffle for a one-year supply of extra virgin olive oil. The drawing is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, with the winner being notified shortly thereafter.

