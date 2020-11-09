Paso Robles News|Monday, November 9, 2020
Weather service issues hard freeze warning for North County 

Posted: 8:12 am, November 9, 2020 by News Staff

Rainfall reported over the weekend

–The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for parts of San Luis Obispo County including the cities of Paso Robles, Atascadero. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25-degrees are expected before 8 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Damage to outdoor plumbing is possible. Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation and harm to unprotected pets or livestock. Take steps now to protect plants and animals from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

On Saturday, Paso Robles received a recorded .22-inches of rain, bringing the season total to .33-inches.

Paso Robles weather forecast

Graphic above from WeatherUnderground. To view a full weather forecast, click here. 



