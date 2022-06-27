Weather: Significant cooldown expected later this week

Heat advisory remains in effect

– A heat advisory remains in effect for North County but a significant cooldown is expected later in the week, according to Weather Underground. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. this evening, however, triple digits are also expected tomorrow.

Monday and Tuesday’s expected high is 103 degrees. Wednesday’s expected high is 94, and by Thursday, temperatures are expected to cool off again back into the upper 80s and remain there over the weekend and into next week.

Click here to view a 10 day forecast from Weather Underground.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, warns the National Weather Service.

Tips for high temperatures from the NWS:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Advertisement

Related