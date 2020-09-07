Weather: SLO County breaks heat records, more hot weather in the forecast

–The National Weather Service issued a warning of “rare, dangerous, very possibly deadly” heat across Central and Southern California today.

They are predicting dangerously hot conditions, with the highest temperatures across the interior coastal plain and foothills in San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and the greater Central Coast. The heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.

The weather service warned that extreme heat will significantly increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, and could become deadly, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, as well as the elderly. Also, there will be an increased threat of large fires and power outages.

On Sunday, Paso Robles recorded a record high of 116 at the municipal airport. Some parts of Paso Robles recorded temperatures as high as 117 degrees.

Coastal San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara Counties highs 92 to 104 today, and 98 to 110 today. The very warm overnight low temperatures will add to the danger of this heatwave, especially tonight when lows in the 70s to lower 80s will be common across the region.

Click here to see an hourly forecast for Paso Robles.

