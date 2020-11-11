Webinar on returning to schools safely in SLO County happening Nov. 16

–Parents are invited to join the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, County Office of Education, and local school leaders for a live informational webinar about what to expect as more students return to the classroom.

“We recognize that a hybrid classroom learning model might be stressful for some and a relief for others,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County Health Officer. “Through this webinar, we’ll address concerns, answer questions, and discuss the precautions we can all take to protect the health of SLO County’s students, teachers, staff, and community.”

As San Luis Obispo County students and families embark on an extraordinary school year with many unknowns, parents have questions. By planning carefully and taking individual health precautions, parents and schools can work together to support safe student learning and growth even in these challenging times. Monday’s webinar will feature public health and education updates including answering questions and fielding concerns from parents, educators, and community members.

“Schools are places where we all—families and educators alike—are connected and committed to student safety. As we return to classrooms, it will be important to involve everyone affected by school closures and ensure that we move forward safely, together,” said James Brescia, County Superintendent of Schools.

The webinar is happening Monday, Nov. 16, from 5 – 7 p.m.

Register on the County Office of Education website to view live on Zoom.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions. For information from the County Office of Education or local schools, visit www.slocoe.org/covid-19-information-resources.

Share this post!

email

Related