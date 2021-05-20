Webinar on voting rules with County Clerk-Recorder happening June 7

‘Lunch with the League’ available on Zoom & Facebook Live

–In early May 2021, the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted to return to the traditional way of running elections, including neighborhood-level polling places open for just one day, for elections in 2022. But that’s not the whole story. Find out what’s old and what’s new on Monday, June 7, at 12 noon when the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County hosts a webinar describing the rules for elections in 2022. County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong will share the facts about how future elections will be conducted in SLO County.

Join Voter Service Director Julie Rodewald as she interviews Gong. He will correct the misunderstandings and dispel the misinformation that has circulated widely about the local election system and answer your questions. He will explain what the process looks like, so you won’t have to guess which social media post has got it right.

Register for this “Lunch with the League” webinar at http://lwvslo.org/election-rules. For more information contact voterservice@lwvlso.org.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related