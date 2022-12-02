Webinar to discuss potential extended operations of Diablo Canyon

Meeting to be held on Zoom Wednesday, Dec. 14

– The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel and Pacific Gas and Electric Company will hold a webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. – 7:40 p.m. (PT) via Zoom. The meeting is being held to update the community on the status of potential extended operations of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant and its impacts on decommissioning activities following the passage of Senate Bill 846.

The meeting agenda includes presentations by PG&E, the California Energy Commission, and the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee.

In preparation for the meeting, PG&E has prepared a brief summary of Senate Bill 846 and the status of activities relating to the extended operation of DCPP. The summary can be found on the panel website at diablocanyonpanel.org.

The panel is encouraging members of the community to submit questions and comments regarding the impacts of decommissioning due to the potential continued operations of the power plant in advance of the meeting through the panel’s public comment form at diablocanyonpanel.org/submit-comment.

How to participate:

The public can register to attend the webinar by visiting the Panel’s website at https://diablocanyonpanel.org/. In addition to the live webinar, the meeting will be broadcast on SLOSPAN and local access Channel 21.

Information about decommissioning DCPP is available on the independent engagement panel website and also the PG&E decommissioning website, which includes interactive maps and a special YouTube channel for virtual access to decommissioning information.

