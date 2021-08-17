Webinars focus on a century of change in voter rights

Presentations are last in a series to mark the 1920 ratification of the amendment that granted women the right to vote

–A century of voter rights is the topic of two Zoom events this month, focusing on the 19th Amendment then and now. The talks, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 at noon, are hosted by the San Luis Obispo County Library’s Adult Services Department in coordination with the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County. The presentations are the last in the league’s series of collaborative events to mark the 1920 ratification of the amendment that granted women the right to vote.

On Aug. 18, Juliane McAdam, co-chair of the League’s Centennial Celebrations Committee, will provide a historical perspective on the national movement that spanned 200 years. Her talk, “The Struggle for Women’s Suffrage,” will include a look at San Luis Obispo County’s role in the pivotal fight for equal rights.

On Aug. 25, Julie Rodewald, retired county clerk recorder and current voter services chair for the League, will present, “Let People Vote,” an informative review of changes in voting rights over time. Zoom registration for both events is free and open to the public.

To register, go to one or both of the following Zoom registration links:

Voting Rights and Voter Participation – Aug. 18, 12 p.m. with Juliane McAdam.

Changes to Voting Rights Through the Ages – Aug. 25, 12 p.m. with Julie Rodewald.

For more information, go to the events calendar at slolibrary.org or the league website at lwvslo.org.

