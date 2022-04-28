Weed abatement inspections in Paso Robles begin May 1
– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will begin seasonal weed abatement inspections on May 1, 2022.
- Clear lots by mowing or discing to a maximum height of 4 inches. This includes vegetation that may be green now but dries later. Remove all cuttings.
- Clearance shall be a minimum of 50 feet in width at the perimeter of a parcel and from any roadway, 10 feet from any driveway, and a minimum of 100 feet around all structures. Abatement should not disturb the soil under oak trees.
- Clear all dead leaves, weeds, brush, trees, and tree limbs.
- Remove excess trash, wood, or other combustibles from the property.
City of Paso Robles residents who have questions about these guidelines, or need help finding a weed abatement contractor, please call our office at 805-227-7560.
