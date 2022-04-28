Weed abatement inspections in Paso Robles begin May 1

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will begin seasonal weed abatement inspections on May 1, 2022.

Clear lots by mowing or discing to a maximum height of 4 inches. This includes vegetation that may be green now but dries later. Remove all cuttings.

Clearance shall be a minimum of 50 feet in width at the perimeter of a parcel and from any roadway, 10 feet from any driveway, and a minimum of 100 feet around all structures. Abatement should not disturb the soil under oak trees.

Clear all dead leaves, weeds, brush, trees, and tree limbs.

Remove excess trash, wood, or other combustibles from the property.

City of Paso Robles residents who have questions about these guidelines, or need help finding a weed abatement contractor, please call our office at 805-227-7560.

