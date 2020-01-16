Weekend events in Paso Robles

Events this weekend in Paso Robles

–There’s always something exciting to do and see in Paso Robles, from special events to shopping, dining, tours, wine tasting and more. The city of Paso Robles and surrounding areas host several special events throughout the year. Some of the top events include the California Mid-State Fair, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, the Garagiste Wine Festival, Earth Day Food and Wine Weekend, Olive Festival, Lavender Festival, Honey Festival, museum events, concerts at Vina Robles Amphitheater and many more. Here is a list of major events this weekend in and around Paso Robles and future events:

Martin Luther King Jr. celebration ‘The Power of One’ – Jan. 18

–The community is invited to attend a celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 18. There will be a community march from noon to 1 p.m. that starts at 21st and Riverside, and then an event at the Flamson Middle School Multipurpose Room from 1-3 p.m. Registration is not required and the event is appropriate for all ages.

‘Night of 300 Dinners,’ – Jan. 18

This fundraiser will support the Templeton Performing Arts Center (TPAC) and will be held at homes and venues all over North County on Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at 4 p.m. Participants can sign up for the full evening of music and their choice of dining experience by visiting the TPAC Foundation website: templetonPACfoundation.org or https://nightof300dinners.bpt.me/.

Atascadero Tamale Festival – Jan. 17/18

The 5th Annual Tamale Festival will be held over two days in Downtown Atascadero on Jan. 17 & 18. The expansion will include a Grand Opening Party to kick off on Friday evening, Jan. 17 from 5-10 p.m. at Historic City Hall and the Sunken Gardens. The fun will continue into Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the main event, the Tamale Festival. For more information go to www.VisitAtascadero.com/TamaleFest.

Upcoming Events in Paso Robles and North County

Cutting of the Roses Brunch for Mission San Antonio – Jan. 26

Historic Mission San Antonio de Padua, established in 1771, will be hosting its annual Cutting of the Roses and Brunch on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Enjoy a delicious brunch and take home a treasure from the Mission’s beautiful Padres’ Garden! The Mission is located at Fort Hunter-Liggett off Jolon Road, at 1 Mission Road, Jolon, CA 93928. For more information visit www.missionsanantonio.net or call (831) 385-4478 ext.17.

Popular events venues and hosts around Paso Robles

For a complete list of events in Paso Robles and surrounding areas, check out the Local Events Calendar. For ongoing activities, check out the Best Things To Do in Paso Robles. For fun activities with children, check out the Best Things To Do With Kids in Paso Robles.

