Weekend high temperatures expected to be in the low 90s

High temperatures expected to climb to triple digits next week

–Temperatures in Paso Robles are expected to be in the lower 90s for the weekend but could rise to triple digits by mid-week, according to Weather Underground. Saturday’s expected high is 93, Sunday’s is 90, Monday’s is 92, Tuesday’s is 97, and the high temperature on Wednesday could climb to 105-degrees.

Nighttime lows are expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

For a full, 10-day weather forecast from Weather Underground, click here.

