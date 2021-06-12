Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 12, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Weekend high temperatures expected to be in the low 90s
  • Follow Us!

Weekend high temperatures expected to be in the low 90s 

Posted: 6:00 am, June 12, 2021 by News Staff

paso robles weather

High temperatures expected to climb to triple digits next week

–Temperatures in Paso Robles are expected to be in the lower 90s for the weekend but could rise to triple digits by mid-week, according to Weather Underground. Saturday’s expected high is 93, Sunday’s is 90, Monday’s is 92, Tuesday’s is 97, and the high temperature on Wednesday could climb to 105-degrees.

Nighttime lows are expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

For a full, 10-day weather forecast from Weather Underground, click here. 

 

 

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.