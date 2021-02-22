Paso Robles News|Monday, February 22, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Weekly story times offered by the Paso Robles Library
  • Follow Us!

Weekly story times offered by the Paso Robles Library 

Posted: 6:00 am, February 22, 2021 by News Staff
Weekly story times offered by the Paso Robles Library

‘Animal Tales’ storytime and craft is offered each week with Miss Frances, Wednesdays 2:30 p.m. on Facebook

–The Paso Robles Library offers a variety of different storytimes for children of all ages.

Storytimes are streamed live on the library’s Facebook page.

See the list below:

Pre-School storytime with Miss Melissa
Mondays 10 a.m. on Facebook
Miss Melissa is back on Mondays for Pre-school Story Time! Join her for a story or two then suggestions for a simple theme-related craft that can be modified to meet a wide range of ages and abilities. Snap a photo or two of your craft creation and post for all to enjoy.

‘Animal Tales’ storytime and craft with Miss Frances
Wednesdays 2:30 p.m. on Facebook
Miss Frances is back with a story and craft activity for the grade-school group. Craft kits are available for pick up at the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Wednesdays.

‘Mother Goose on the Loose’ with Miss Carrie
Thursdays 9 a.m. on Facebook
On Thursday mornings, Miss Carrie entertains the very young ones with Mother Goose on the Loose. Clear a space on the floor and get ready to have some fun with songs, rhymes, and movements designed to encourage pre-literacy skills

Toddler Story Time & Craft with Miss Cappy
Fridays 10 a.m. on Facebook
Miss Cappy is back with Toddler Story Time on Fridays. Join her for a story or two and a simple craft activity. Craft kits will be available for pick up from the library the Wednesday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Fridays.

 

For more information, visit the Paso Robles library’s event calendar.

Advertisement




Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.