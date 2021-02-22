Weekly story times offered by the Paso Robles Library

–The Paso Robles Library offers a variety of different storytimes for children of all ages.

Storytimes are streamed live on the library’s Facebook page.

See the list below:

Pre-School storytime with Miss Melissa

Mondays 10 a.m. on Facebook

Miss Melissa is back on Mondays for Pre-school Story Time! Join her for a story or two then suggestions for a simple theme-related craft that can be modified to meet a wide range of ages and abilities. Snap a photo or two of your craft creation and post for all to enjoy.

‘Animal Tales’ storytime and craft with Miss Frances

Wednesdays 2:30 p.m. on Facebook

Miss Frances is back with a story and craft activity for the grade-school group. Craft kits are available for pick up at the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Wednesdays.

‘Mother Goose on the Loose’ with Miss Carrie

Thursdays 9 a.m. on Facebook

On Thursday mornings, Miss Carrie entertains the very young ones with Mother Goose on the Loose. Clear a space on the floor and get ready to have some fun with songs, rhymes, and movements designed to encourage pre-literacy skills

Toddler Story Time & Craft with Miss Cappy

Fridays 10 a.m. on Facebook

Miss Cappy is back with Toddler Story Time on Fridays. Join her for a story or two and a simple craft activity. Craft kits will be available for pick up from the library the Wednesday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Fridays.

For more information, visit the Paso Robles library’s event calendar.

