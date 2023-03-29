West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Car Show returning to Santa Maria

Event is opportunity to show off classic cars to thousands of spectators

– The 42nd Annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show and Cruise are set to take place on May 26-28, 2023 in Santa Maria. The show, which is open to 1965 and earlier American Made Vehicles only (no muscle cars), is an old-time lead sled and custom car show from the past. The Friday Night “Santa Maria City Cruise” down Broadway has hundreds of cars, double file on a 1.6-mile loop, and is the time to show off cars to the thousands of spectators that come to see the big cruise night.

According to Douglas Mason, West Coast Kustoms Santa Maria Area Rep, the show is “one of the last shows to have an old-time cruise of the ’50s and ’60s.” One regular attendee, Gene Winfield, who is 95, is still busy at work showing off his latest car and says never misses the show. The car show is backed by the city of Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Maria Fair Park, and the major sponsor is O’Reilly Auto Parts.

“The show is like no other,” Mason said. He encourages car enthusiasts to spread the word about the event to their car customers and car friends, and to enter their cars in the show. He also advises reserving hotel rooms early, as they tend to fill up quickly.

Click here to sign up and for more information.

For any questions about the show, Penny Pichette can be contacted at (951) 488-0413.

