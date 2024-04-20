Paso Robles News|Saturday, April 20, 2024
Wineries: What are your best wines for summer? 

Posted: 6:00 am, April 20, 2024

best wines for summer

The Paso Robles Daily News is publishing a special series highlighting the best local wines to serve this summer.

The recommendations will be published in the Paso Robles Daily News and the San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide by Memorial Day Weekend.

We will highlight some of the best whites, rosés, reds, and sparkling wines. We would like to consider your wines for our list.

Here’s your opportunity to be included

  • Select your best summer wines.
  • Bring one bottle of each to our office, 607 Creston Road, Paso Robles.
  • Include tasting notes and retail prices.
  • All regional wineries are invited to participate.
  • Deadline: Friday, May 10, sooner is better.

Access Publishing 607 Creston Road, Paso Robles, California

The offices of Access Publishing and Paso Robles Daily News at 607 Creston Road, Paso Robles.

