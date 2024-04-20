Wineries: What are your best wines for summer?

The Paso Robles Daily News is publishing a special series highlighting the best local wines to serve this summer.

The recommendations will be published in the Paso Robles Daily News and the San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide by Memorial Day Weekend.

We will highlight some of the best whites, rosés, reds, and sparkling wines. We would like to consider your wines for our list.

Here’s your opportunity to be included

Select your best summer wines.

Bring one bottle of each to our office, 607 Creston Road, Paso Robles.

Include tasting notes and retail prices.

All regional wineries are invited to participate.

Deadline: Friday, May 10, sooner is better.

