What the return to the ‘Purple Tier’ means for Paso Robles schools

–On Monday the Governor announced San Luis Obispo County has been moved back into the Purple Tier for COVID-19-related restrictions. ​

What does this mean for our return to in-person schools?​ All schools that are currently open for hybrid/in-person classes will remain open and the district can continue with their phased implementation for returning students to campus. ​All elementary schools in Paso Robles Joint Unified School District are currently open.​ The district will continue with their hybrid reopening plan, in consultation with the Public Health Department.

1st and 2nd grades will return to in-person school Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. 3rd-5th Grades will return to in-person school on Dec. 1, 2020.

Secondary Schools ​(Middle and High Schools): Will ​not​ be able to reopen for in-person schools until our county is off the Purple Tier, and on the Red Tier for 14 days. The district says they are hopeful that this will still align with their reopening plan for January 2021. They say they will keep parents, students, and the community informed as we continue to get information from Public Health and the State of California.

Schools are following strict guidelines to maintain the health and safety of students and staff. They have increased cleaning procedures, staff health screening, daily temperature screening upon entry, updated sanitation procedures and ventilation, and an approved hybrid reopening guide which has schools at half capacity in each classroom and campus.

Additionally, there are over 800 employees in Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, and currently less than half of one percent of employees are COVID positive. The district tests all employees for COVID-19 every two months (50% of employees every month).

It is very important to note that if any parent, child, family member, or staff who is exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, have a positive COVID-19 test, or know of exposure to a person with COVID-19, that person must refrain from coming onto campuses.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District remains dedicated to the safe return of both students and staff to campuses. The district says they believe that in-person instruction for all students is necessary and vital for the success of the district.

For additional information: ​https://sites.google.com/pasoschools.org/reopen

Sent by the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

