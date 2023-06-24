Where to play pickleball in Paso Robles

Special report from Christine Lozada:

– Set amidst the scenic backdrop of California’s central coast, Paso Robles serves as a thriving hub for pickleball enthusiasts.

With its rolling hills, vineyards, charming downtown, and warm community spirit, Paso Robles is an inviting place to play pickleball for travelers and residents alike.

Centennial Park is the main place to play pickleball in Paso Robles but read on for helpful information about playing at this park and others in the area.

Centennial Park has five pickleball courts catering to all levels

The Paso Robles Pickleball Club houses five pickleball courts with more in the works! You can expect dedicated pickleball lines, well-maintained nets, and balls provided during club hours.

Easy for new people (like myself) dropping in, the courts are divided according to player skill levels. On one side, you’ll find the courts for more advanced players (clearly marked), then as you move along, you’ll see advanced intermediate, intermediate, and beginner courts.

This setup allows every player, no matter their level, to enjoy a game that matches their abilities.

How to sign up and play pickleball

There is lots of free parking at Centennial Park and as soon as you walk up to the courts, you can’t miss the sign-up area.

The sign-up process is very straightforward. Upon arrival, you simply sign a waiver, and if you’re a member, you’re all set.

For non-members, it’s an easy three-dollar drop-in (paid with cash).

After signing up, you can choose the court that suits your level of play among the five available courts.

How to paddle up for pickleball open play

One feature that makes play here easy and enjoyable is the paddle lineup system. You place your paddle behind the court that matches your level, allowing you to engage in a game with players who align with your skills.

This is different than other locations in which all paddles go to one lineup.

Here you are lining up by court. So this means you need to wait out the game completely before you can go on (and if another court opens up, but you are not paddled up there, you are not supposed to “jump over”).

Want to see what it’s like to play pickleball here? Check out the video tour with more helpful tips below!

When is pickleball open play at Centennial Park

The Paso Robles Pickleball Club has a scheduled open play in which they provide balls most mornings. The full schedule (kept up to date) can be found on the club’s website here.

You can also learn more about the Paso Robles Pickleball Club on its Facebook page.

However, club hours are not the only time you can play pickleball at Centennial Park.

The park is open daily from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and after the Paso Robles Pickleball Club hours, the courts are free to use.

You’ll find a competitive lunchtime crowd that plays here on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at noon.

Other places to play pickleball in Paso Robles

Centennial Park is the main place people play pickleball in Paso Robles, but there are more options beyond this. A few others are:

Templeton Tennis Ranch

Though primarily a tennis center, the Templeton Tennis Ranch also has pickleball courts. You can join in for a game and then relax in the beautiful clubhouse or on the scenic outdoor patio.

Morro Bay Pickleball Courts

A bit further afield, but worth the drive, Morro Bay offers pickleball courts with a scenic coastal backdrop. Many of the players will take the drive from Paso Robles to play here.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the sport while soaking in the stunning ocean views. After a good game, you can explore the quaint seaside town or take a walk along the beautiful beach.

The Pickleball House

If you’re in Paso Robles with a group, consider renting The Pickleball House. It boasts its own private court and is just a short drive from Centennial Park.

Read the full report here.