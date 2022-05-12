Brewhouse brings home four gold medals from World Beer Cup

Brewhouse will be celebrating with special celebration on Friday, June 3

– Wild Fields Brewhouse in Atascadero has broken a craft beer record at this year’s World Beer Cup, the largest international beer competition. This year, the World Beer Cup was the largest ever with 10,542 entries from 2,493 breweries representing 57 countries. The last brewery to win four gold medals in a single year at this prestigious competition was Miller in 2006 in American-style lager categories.

Wild Fields Brewhouse has brought home the gold for:

Cat 52 American-Style Cream Ale: Atascadero Beach

Cat 78 English-Style Brown Ale: Pine Mountain Monolith

Cat 88 Scottish-Style Ale: Magic Swirling Sip

Cat 99 American-Style Brown Ale: Three Bridges Brown

Wild Fields Brewhouse opened in December 2019. They have opened and closed their on-premise location four times since opening due to the pandemic, staffing, and business demands. They said that being recognized for their excellent craft beer is nothing short of a needed reminder of why they started this business; to share their love for craft beer with their community.

Wild Fields Brewhouse will be celebrating its historic moment with a special celebration on Friday, June 3 – featuring their stellar beer board of over 16 house beers, food specials, a special cask ale, a silent disco, and as always, a “family-friendly community vibe.” This event is open to the public, no admission necessary.

