Wildfire burning east of Pozo

– A fire burning near Pozo had grown to 130 acres as of 2:30 yesterday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Air tankers and dozers battled the flames from the air while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze on the ground yesterday.

Reports officials say the fire is burning within the Los Padres National Forest Service boundary but is on private property along Avenales Ranch Road.

As of yesterday afternoon, there was reportedly no containment or information regarding what sparked the blaze.

Share To Social Media