Wildflower Triathlon making comeback with new operator

Alpha Win Lake San Antonio Triathlon announced for 2024

– Alpha Win triathlon and running event operator has announced the revival of the iconic Wildflower Triathlon in California under its management. The event will now be known as the Alpha Win Lake San Antonio Triathlon and is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, near Bradley, California.

Previously recognized as the “Woodstock of triathlons,” the Wildflower Triathlon was one of the world’s largest triathlons, known for its festive ambiance resembling the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in New York. The event featured a variety of triathlon competitions, music, and a celebration of endurance and wellness.

Alpha Win aims to uphold the spirit of triathlon in Central California through the revival of the triathlon. The company offers multiple race distances, adhering to their motto “A Distance For Everyone,” with options for Sprint, Olympic, and 70.3 triathlon distances, as well as aqua bike and duathlon categories. The challenging course will encompass the scenic landscape around Lake San Antonio in Bradley.

Athletes will commence the triathlon with a swim in Lake San Antonio, followed by a scenic bike ride through Monterey County. The race concludes with a run alongside the lake leading to the finish line and post-race festivities.

Alpha Win currently operates a diverse calendar of West Coast offerings, including the Napa Valley Triathlons in the Spring and Fall, the June Lake Triathlon, and the Palm Springs Triathlon.

Registration for the Alpha Win Lake San Antonio Triathlon is now open at alpha.win/event/lake-san-antonio/. Athletes can take advantage of a 48-hour flash sale from July 28 to July 29, 2023, offering the lowest possible price.

For more information about Alpha Win and its upcoming events, visit www.Alpha.Win.

