Willie Nelson & Family returning to Vina Robles Oct. 9

Tickets on sale now

– Multi-Grammy award-winner Willie Nelson & Family will return to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster, Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.

With a seven-decade career, Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to be a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th-degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. In July 2020, Willie released his album First Rose of Spring – an “atmospheric soulful showcase of beautifully-written songs and poignant performances.” Sept. 2020 brought a memoir with his sister and pianist Bobbie Nelson titled, Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band.

For 2021, he released a new studio album in February – That’s Life, his second album of standards and classics made famous by Frank Sinatra (his first, 2018’s My Way, earned Willie the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Solo Album). In June 2021, a collection of his thoughts on America, family, faith, and music hits shelves as a new book titled Willie Nelson’s Letters to America. In November 2021, Nelson released the new studio album, The Willie Nelson Family, a collection of country gospel-flavored songs performed by Willie’s Family Band. In April 2022, he released another new studio album, A Beautiful Time, which includes a variety of newly-written future pop-country classics including five new Willie Nelson/Buddy Cannon compositions.

His latest release, a new book titled Me and Paul: Untold Tale of a Fabled Friendship that chronicles the adventures of Nelson and his longtime drummer and closest friend Paul English, comes out this month. These creative endeavors as well as new songs and performances that add to his classic catalog, find Willie Nelson rolling at an artistic peak, writing and singing, and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.

