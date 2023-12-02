Win a shopping spree with Business Bingo

– The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association is hosting a Business Bingo event from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, offering participants the chance to win one of three downtown shopping sprees valued at $625, $300, and $175.

To enter the contest, individuals can pick up a bingo card at the Paso Robles Main Street office or print one out here.

To qualify for the drawing, participants must submit their fully stamped Bingo Card by Saturday, Dec. 9.

The drawing for the shopping sprees is scheduled for Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. in the Downtown City Park, taking place at the Holiday House with Santa officiating. The winner does not need to be present at the drawing.

