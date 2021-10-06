Wind turbine transport to result in temporary moving highway closures

Closures will begin on Tuesday night

– A large transport vehicle will use various state highways this week to deliver wind turbine blades to the Lompoc area beginning Tuesday night, Oct. 5.

The transport will travel south on US 101 from Atascadero at approximately 6:30 this evening. The transport will continue south from San Luis Obispo County into Santa Barbara County via Union Valley Parkway, State Route 135 and Highway 1 before reaching the Lompoc area late this evening.

These trips are expected to occur intermittently this week and over the next three months and are originating at the Port of Stockton, continuing on Interstate 5 before arriving in San Luis Obispo County via Highway 46 East to southbound US 101 in Paso Robles.

Upon delivery and transfer of these blades onto Blade Lifter Trucks, the transport vehicles will collapse in size and return along the same route back to Stockton, originating on Highway 1 and State Route 246 through Lompoc with the preferred time from 6 am until 12 noon.

These vehicles will be escorted by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Electronic message boards will inform travelers about this project.

For traffic updates on state highways on the Central Coast, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https//dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

