Time to buy ‘early bird’ tickets for Atascadero Wine Fest ending soon

Tickets are $80 through May 7

– “Early bird” tickets to the Atascadero Wine Fest (formerly called Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival) are $80 through May 7. The festival will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park and Charles Paddock Zoo. The festival will feature wineries, breweries, spirits, cider, food purveyors, art exhibitors, and live music.

Tickets can be purchased at the Atascadero Chamber office at 6907 El Camino Real, Suite A, or online at www.atascaderowinefest.com. On May 8, the cost increases to $90, and tickets are $100 at the door. Non-drinker tickets are $30. This year, all ticket holders will receive a $10 “Festival Bucks” voucher to spend on food, art, crafts, or as a donation to a zoo animal.

“The Atascadero Wine Fest will be here before you know it,” says Festival Committee Chair Gail Kudlac. “Have you signed up to pour at the event? We are looking for wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries. Go to atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com or contact me at atascaderowinefestival@gmail.com with any questions.”

Volunteers are an integral part of the festival. All volunteers receive a festival t-shirt, snacks, and a complimentary ticket to use or to give to a friend. Those who volunteer for the closing shift (7:45 – 10 p.m.) also receive a Central Coast Wine Passport valued at $75 to use for the rest of the year. To volunteer, contact Dawn Smith at (303) 968-7049 or dawn@atascaderochamber.org.

