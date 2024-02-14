Windpower company giving away free turbine to a local winery

– Air Voltaics LLC & Kodarwind Turbines are announcing a lottery for a 30 kW wind turbine, valued at $225,000, to be installed at no charge to a winning local winery.

These are new high tech mid-size turbines that are 70-80 feet in height and do not harm wildlife or make noise, according to the companies. This turbine generates approximately 120,000 kWh annually, with a cost savings of nearly $ 40,000 in electricity per year at moderate wind speeds and a lifespan of 30 years. They fit into any renewable energy system or microgrid and make power day and night.

Local wineries can fill out the entry form through March 10.

Fill out the entry form at: https://www.airvoltaics.com/winery-lottery/

