Windy and slightly warmer weather in the forecast for Paso Robles

–Weather Underground is forecasting gusty winds and temperatures in the upper 70s to start off the week, with temperatures then expected to rise to the mid-80s by the end of the week.

The North County could experience gusty winds towards the start of the week, but winds should die down by the end of the week. To view a full 10-day forecast, click here.

