Wine 4 Paws event returns this April

More than 75 local businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds from the weekend to support dogs and cats in need

– Wine 4 Paws returns to SLO County on April 20 and 21, 2024, to raise funds for homeless pets at Woods Humane Society. More than 75 local wine, cider, olive oil, dining, and other businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds from the weekend, including from online sales and special events, to support dogs and cats in need.

The event will begin with an annual Hayseed Wine Kick-Off Party, and will feature a number of new ticketed events such as wine-paired dinners, vineyard dog walks, wine-blending seminars, and more.

“Each year, I am inspired by this incredible wine country community coming together for one weekend to make a huge impact for dogs and cats,” says Wine 4 Paws organizer Sarah Tomasetti. “I can’t wait to see this year’s outpouring of support by local wine and animal lovers!”

Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux says this event is a crucial fundraiser for the nonprofit animal shelter. “More and more animals are in urgent need of shelter in our region and state. With the help of fundraising events like Wine 4 Paws, we hope to reach our goal of helping 3,000 dogs and cats find loving homes in 2024.”

Full Wine 4 Paws event details can be found at www.Wine4Paws.com.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 and at 2300 Ramona Rd., Atascadero, CA 93422, and is open to the public daily from 12-5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m. For more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.

