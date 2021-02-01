Wine 4 Paws Weekend returns April 10-11

Proceeds benefit Woods Humane Society

–April is time to enjoy the Central Coast while helping animals in need during the annual Wine 4 Paws Weekend benefiting Woods Humane Society. Pick your option for support—ordering from home, or venturing out safely with a reservation and your mask.

Throughout the pandemic, Woods Humane Society has been caring for homeless pets and finding them forever homes. At the same time, many programs remain postponed until further notice and most crucial fundraising events may not return this year. Incoming funds for services are drastically reduced but expenses have not slowed down. That’s why the 2021 Wine 4 Paws weekend is more crucial than ever.

Visit www.wine4paws.com to see the more than 70 small businesses throughout SLO County that are donating a percentage of sales to Woods Humane Society on April 10-11. Click on each winery’s logo and you’ll be directed to their website where you can make a tasting reservation for that weekend. Or, if you wish to stay close to home, you can do some pre-shopping and planning. When you buy wine April 10-11 a percent of your purchase will be donated to Woods! Everyone will be offering shipping deals as well as specials, and if you’re a local you can even go out and do a “curbside pickup” if you like.

The list of participating wineries is long, in addition to an olive oil producer, and Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ in Paso Robles.

Woods Humane Society cares for over 3,000 cats and dogs each year at their facilities in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero until they can be united with loving families. In November of 2018, they opened the first North County low-cost spay and neuter clinic at their location in Atascadero.

Visit www.wine4paws.com for more information.

