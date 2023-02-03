Wine 4 Paws weekend returns April 22-23

Weekend benefits Woods Humane Society

– The 15th Annual Wine 4 Paws Weekend returns on April 22 and 23. Participants can enjoy all the Central Coast wine region has to offer while helping homeless animals at Woods Humane Society.

To participate, go wine tasting and buy some wine, cider, or olive oil, or grab some food from Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ. When you make a purchase, 10% of the sale goes to Woods.

Can’t make it in person? Participate in Wine 4 Paws by ordering online, by phone, or by email from the participating wineries April 22-23. A variety of shipping deals will be offered.

Visit www.wine4paws.com to see a list of participating wineries and businesses throughout SLO County who are donating a percentage of sales to Woods Humane Society on April 22-23. Click on each logo to be routed to their website for more information on tasting menus, hours of operation, reservation options, etc. Participants are encouraged to plan ahead and book early where needed because tasting rooms and patios fill up fast.

Look for the free Wine 4 Paws Map in March at www.wine4paws.com.

“Woods is such an important resource for our community and Wine 4 Paws has become a favorite outing for so many people!” said Wine 4 Paws founder and director Sarah Tomasetti. “Last year was a record-breaking year for us, with over $75,000 raised, and I continue to be amazed at the generosity of all the people who support Wine 4 Paws year after year with their participation.”

Share To Social Media