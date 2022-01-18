Wine 4 Paws weekend returns April 9-10

Annual fundraiser supports Woods Humane Society

– The 14th Annual Wine 4 Paws Weekend will return April 9 – 10, when it’ll be time once again to enjoy the Central Coast’s robust wine region while helping homeless animals cared for by Woods Humane Society.

No registration is required to participate in the fundraiser. Participants can simply go wine tasting, buy wine, olive oil. or food, and when a purchase is made, a percent of the sale is donated to Woods. Pick an option for support—visit in person, or order online.

The wineries are open, with safety protocols in place, and many require appointments. Supporters who don’t feel comfortable going out or traveling to the Central Coast can participate in Wine 4 Paws by ordering online, by phone, or by email from the participating wineries April 9-10. A variety of shipping deals will be offered, or swing by the tasting rooms to pick up orders. Jeffry’s downtown Paso Robles will be donating a portion of sales of their barbecue meals, whether to take home or enjoy on their heated outdoor patio.

Visit www.wine4paws.com to see a list of participating wineries and businesses throughout SLO County who are donating a percent of sales to Woods Humane Society on April 9-10. Click on each logo to be routed to their website for more information on tasting menus, hours of operation, reservation options, etc.

Plan ahead and book early, because tasting rooms and patios can fill up. Participants can do some pre-shopping and planning by visiting www.wine4paws.com. Participants can also look for the free Wine 4 Paws Map in March on the website.

For more than 65 years, Woods Humane Society has been caring for homeless pets and finding them loving homes. The Pandemic created many difficulties with programs postponed and crucial fundraising events scaled back or even canceled, but expenses did not slow down and the population of animals in need of care was not reduced. With limited staff, Woods has continued to work for dogs, cats, and other four-legged friends.

“I was quite worried about what would happen in March of 2020, and again in 2021 as impacts from the pandemic kept people home and a part. It was amazing to see the wineries and supporters rally to creatively find ways to raise needed funds,” said Wine 4 Paws founder and director Sarah Tomasetti. “In 2020, $43,000 was raised, and last year, a record-breaking $60,000 was raised. My faith in humanity endures because of this event.”

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related