Wine Alliance announces partnership with Community Benchmark 

–The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA), the official trade and marketing organization for the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA) representing more than 165 wineries and 100 grape growers in the Paso Robles AVA, announced today a partnership with Community Benchmark. An online DTC insights platform, Community Benchmark will work with Paso Robles wineries to help them find growth opportunities through coordinated comparison with their peers.

Founded by John Keleher, the platform uses proprietary algorithms to measure the relative success of tasting rooms within a geographic area, and, through a private website, anonymously shares personalized, actionable metrics. The PRWCA has partnered exclusively with Community Benchmark to bring this intelligence to all vintner members of the organization. Additionally, the PRWCA will receive a regional subscription and gain insights and comparative analysis on the Paso Robles AVA compared to other wine regions in the United States, to unlock insights to new growth strategies.

“Partnering with Community Benchmark is key to our competitiveness a region and having relevant data is so important as wineries look for ways to analyze, improve and grow sales,” said Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, “This is a really positive step and I’m happy to see our members wineries eager to hop on board.”

“We are very excited to be working with the PRWCA to help each member winery and the Wine Alliance make better business decisions based on complete information,” says Founder, John Keleher. “Having access to benchmarking insights is standard in other industries, and I’m very impressed with the PRWCA for their leadership in ushering a new era to Paso Robles and the wine industry.”

In the coming months, the Alliance will work with its winery members to ensure a critical mass of wineries participate with Community Benchmark to ensure sample success. The initial sign up period for wineries runs through July 15, 2020.

For more information visit communitybenchmark.com and visit pasowine.com.

