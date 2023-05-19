Wine and folk event to raise funds for supervisorial candidate

Fundraiser for Susan Funk to be held at Croad Vineyard June 3

– Croad Vineyard invites residents to an evening of wine, folk music, and fundraising in support of Susan Funk, candidate for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors District Five seat. The event, scheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m., aims to garner support for Funk’s campaign while offering attendees an enjoyable experience.

Guests will be treated to Croad wines by the glass, appetizers, and a live performance by folk artist Dulcie Taylor. The occasion also presents an opportunity to meet Susan Funk and gain insights into her vision for the district.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased online through this link. Additionally, sponsors making donations will receive two complimentary tickets to the event. There are four sponsorship levels available, including contributions of $300, $500, $1,000, and $5,500. (Note: In accordance with California State regulations on election fundraising, individual or group donations to a candidate cannot exceed $5,500.)

Since being elected to the Atascadero City Council in 2018, Funk has actively worked towards addressing various issues and fostering progress. As a local business owner and mother, Funk says she understands the significance of preserving San Luis Obispo County’s small-town rural charm and values, all while building a safe and vibrant community for future generations.

For more information about Susan Funk and her campaign, please visit funkforsloco.com.

